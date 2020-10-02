Tribute paid to educationist late Nisar Siddiqui

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch Friday said that late Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, former Vice Chancellor IBA Sukkur University, will be remembered as a historic figure, who left seminal effect on the higher education system in Sindh. Speaking at a ceremony held in the Public school Latifabad here the Commissioner said Siddiqui was Sir Syed Ahmed Khan of Sindh. "He established IBA Sukkur through his persistent efforts and later elevated that institute to the level of a university," he observed. Baloch said Siddiqui's services for the education in the backward areas of the province could not be forgotten. He recalled that Siddiqui as a civil servant also happened to be a fine officer who worked in collaboration with his junior officers.

He added that he had also worked with Siddiqui when the late educationist was a bureaucrat. "Siddiqui was the name of honesty. He always worked against corruption and the corrupt elements," he observed.

The Commissioner said the late educationist was also devoted to the sand and the people of Sindh.

The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh said Siddiqui was a role model and that he would always remain alive in their hearts."We all are indebted to him due to his services for education in the country," he added.

The VC IBA Sukkur University Mir Muhammad Shah, VC Government College University Hyderabad Dr Nasiruddin Siddiqui and other officials also expressed their views on the occasion.