Tribute Paid To Faisal Chowk Blast Martyrs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 11:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Youm-e-Shuhada is a day to remember the sacrifices of all the martyrs of Punjab Police especially those who were martyred in Faisal Chowk Mall Road blast.
He said that brave officers and officials of the police force are committed and will never hesitate to sacrifice their lives for protecting the lives and properties of the citizens. The IG Punjab said that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are most valuable asset and heroes of the nation.
He said that on February 13, 2017, police officers and officials embraced martyrdom at Faisal Chowk Mall Road Lahore. DIG Captain (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, SSP Zahid Gondal, ASI Muhammad Ameen, Head Constable Ismatullah, Constables Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Mehmood and Nadeem Tanveer were among those who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar saluted and paid homage to the martyrs of the Faisal Chowk (Charing Cross) incident. He said, "Eternal sacrifices of the martyred police officers and soldiers will always remain fresh in our hearts."
Moreover, a tribute and prayer ceremony was also held in memory of the martyrs of Faisal Chowk Mall Road blast at Yadgar-e-Shuhada of Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that all the martyrs, including DIG Captain (Retd) Syed Ahmed Mobeen and SSP Zahid Gondal, sacrificed their lives in the path of duty, and Punjab Police will never forget the eternal sacrifices of these brave martyrs.
Prayers were offered for all the martyrs of Faisal Chowk incident.
All the officers of the Central Police Office were present in the ceremony.
