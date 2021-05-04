UrduPoint.com
Tribute Paid To Firefighters

Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Tribute paid to firefighters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 arranged 'dua' (prayers) for the firefighters on the International Day of Firefighters, here on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, Fateha was offered for the martyred firefighters.

Addressing the ceremony, District Officer Emergency Ihtesham Wahla said that Rescue-1122 Faisalabad had controlled fire in 10,353 incidents during the last five years and saved properties worth over Rs 28 billion. The firefighters also saved lives of 615 citizens in fire incidents.

"We pay tribute to those firefighters who embraced martyrdom while controlling fires," he said.

