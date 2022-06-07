Tribute paid to former commissioner, others for rendering best services

Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, while paying tribute to former Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, said that during his predecessor's tenure numerous development schemes were completed across the division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, while paying tribute to former Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, said that during his predecessor's tenure numerous development schemes were completed across the division.

During the tenure of Abbas Baloch, all the targets were achieved for the prevention of Cobid-19, Memon said while addressing farewell program arranged in honour of Abass Baloch, Sayed Sajjad Haider and other officers who had served in Hyderabad.

On the occasion, Secretary Minority Affairs Department Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Syed Sajjad Haider and other officers were presented with commemorative shields and gifts of Ajrak.

DIG Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai and other officers were present in the program.