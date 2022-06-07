UrduPoint.com

Tribute Paid To Former Commissioner, Others For Rendering Best Services

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Tribute paid to former commissioner, others for rendering best services

Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, while paying tribute to former Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, said that during his predecessor's tenure numerous development schemes were completed across the division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, while paying tribute to former Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, said that during his predecessor's tenure numerous development schemes were completed across the division.

During the tenure of Abbas Baloch, all the targets were achieved for the prevention of Cobid-19, Memon said while addressing farewell program arranged in honour of Abass Baloch, Sayed Sajjad Haider and other officers who had served in Hyderabad.

On the occasion, Secretary Minority Affairs Department Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Syed Sajjad Haider and other officers were presented with commemorative shields and gifts of Ajrak.

DIG Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai and other officers were present in the program.

Related Topics

Minority Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

US Understands Mexican President's Decision to Ski ..

US Understands Mexican President's Decision to Skip Americas Summit - State Dept ..

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

2 minutes ago
 National Institute of Health starts issuing vaccin ..

National Institute of Health starts issuing vaccine certificates of Polio, Yello ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs to resolve la ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs to resolve land issues of Darul Shafqat

2 minutes ago
 MPA, DC hold meeting with HESCO chief to discuss p ..

MPA, DC hold meeting with HESCO chief to discuss power issues

10 minutes ago
 US Official Heads to Asia to Put Pressure on Myanm ..

US Official Heads to Asia to Put Pressure on Myanmar for Return to Democracy - S ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.