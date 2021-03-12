UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribute Paid To Habib Jalib On Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Tribute paid to Habib Jalib on death anniversary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Citizen Committee (PCC) organized a ceremony to pay tribute to revolutionary poet Habib Jalib on his death anniversary here Friday.

Speakers lauded the poet for creating awareness among the masses through his poetry and termed his literary contributions as an asset for the country. They demanded that Jalib's poetry be made part of the syllabus to enable our younger generation have an insight into the revolutionary message the poet had tried to convey.

Those who spoke included Malik Muhammad Yousuf, Prof. Inayat Ali Qureshi, Dr. Imran Yousuf, Aziz Ahmad Khan, Sheikh Salahuddin, Malik Muhammad Shahid, Hafiz Abdur Rahman, Muhammad Shafi Sindhu, Dr.

Abdur Rahman Majeed and PCC president Musharraf Ali Qureshi.

Habib Jalib's real name was Habib and he was born Mar 24, 1928 in Hoshyar Pur (India). His family migrated to Pakistan after independence and he remained associated with Daily Imroz Karachi for sometime but later shifted to Lahore. His revolutionary poems always give warmth and message of hope to the ordinary people. His poetry compilations included "Burg Aawara", "Sar-e-Maqtal", Ëhd-e-Sitam", "Harf-e-Haq" and others. Jalib had departed this world 28 years ago on March 12 in 1993.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore World Pervez Musharraf Independence March Family

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs â€“ The tr ..

42 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

1 hour ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

1 hour ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

1 hour ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.