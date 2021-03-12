Tribute paid to Habib Jalib on death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Citizen Committee (PCC) organized a ceremony to pay tribute to revolutionary poet Habib Jalib on his death anniversary here Friday.

Speakers lauded the poet for creating awareness among the masses through his poetry and termed his literary contributions as an asset for the country. They demanded that Jalib's poetry be made part of the syllabus to enable our younger generation have an insight into the revolutionary message the poet had tried to convey.

Those who spoke included Malik Muhammad Yousuf, Prof. Inayat Ali Qureshi, Dr. Imran Yousuf, Aziz Ahmad Khan, Sheikh Salahuddin, Malik Muhammad Shahid, Hafiz Abdur Rahman, Muhammad Shafi Sindhu, Dr.

Abdur Rahman Majeed and PCC president Musharraf Ali Qureshi.

Habib Jalib's real name was Habib and he was born Mar 24, 1928 in Hoshyar Pur (India). His family migrated to Pakistan after independence and he remained associated with Daily Imroz Karachi for sometime but later shifted to Lahore. His revolutionary poems always give warmth and message of hope to the ordinary people. His poetry compilations included "Burg Aawara", "Sar-e-Maqtal", Ëhd-e-Sitam", "Harf-e-Haq" and others. Jalib had departed this world 28 years ago on March 12 in 1993.