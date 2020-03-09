Tribute paid to Hazrat Ali on his birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Speakers here at a conference Monday paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Ali (RA) on his birth anniversary.

Markazi Imam Hussain Council organized the event under its Chairman Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi here at a local hotel.

The speakers shed the light on the services of Hazrat Ali (RA) for islam and his strong relationship with the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

They said Hazrat Ali (RA) always advised his sons to support the oppressed segments of the society against the cruel rulers.

Hazrat Ali (RA) was an example of bravery and patience, adding that he rendered unforgettable services to keep the flag of Islam high.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Syed Wajid Bokhari also read the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion.

"The life of Hazrat Ali (RA) is a role model for the entire humanity who introduced first modern Islamic state by practicing the concept of Ijtehad, one of the fundamental pillars of Islamic institutions."Later, a cake cutting ceremony was held to mark the birthday of Hazrat Ali (RA).