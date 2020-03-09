UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribute Paid To Hazrat Ali On His Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:54 PM

Tribute paid to Hazrat Ali on his birth anniversary

Speakers here at a conference Monday paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Ali (RA) on his birth anniversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Speakers here at a conference Monday paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Ali (RA) on his birth anniversary.

Markazi Imam Hussain Council organized the event under its Chairman Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi here at a local hotel.

The speakers shed the light on the services of Hazrat Ali (RA) for islam and his strong relationship with the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

They said Hazrat Ali (RA) always advised his sons to support the oppressed segments of the society against the cruel rulers.

Hazrat Ali (RA) was an example of bravery and patience, adding that he rendered unforgettable services to keep the flag of Islam high.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Syed Wajid Bokhari also read the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion.

"The life of Hazrat Ali (RA) is a role model for the entire humanity who introduced first modern Islamic state by practicing the concept of Ijtehad, one of the fundamental pillars of Islamic institutions."Later, a cake cutting ceremony was held to mark the birthday of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Hotel Event

Recent Stories

Mountaineer Shabbir Sadpara among Sakardu bus acci ..

43 seconds ago

Pakistan keen to enhance trade linkages with EU: S ..

44 seconds ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain offers 50 scholarships to P ..

46 seconds ago

Ex-Mayor of Turkey's Diyarbakir Sentenced to Nine ..

47 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia Donates $10Mln to WHO to Fight Corona ..

7 minutes ago

At Least 27 People Killed as Two Buses Collide in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.