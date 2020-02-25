Tribute paid to Josh Malihabadi at PUCAR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A rich tribute was paid to Josh Malihabadi at a poetry recital on his 38th death anniversary arranged by Josh Memorial Committee in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts.

The poetry recital entitled 'Biayad-e-Josh' was presided over by Dr Maqsood Jafferi and Zia uddin Naeem was chief guest on the occasion.

The poets including Tamana Sheraz, Dr Farhat Abbas, Gul-e-Nazik, Nasir Mungal, Azwar Lone, Tahir Baloch, Sajjad Lakha, Nusrat Yab Khan, Farkhanda Shahim, Imdad Akash, Attiq Chishti, Wafa Chishti, Anjum Khaliq, Naseem e eSahar, Zia uddin Naeem, Dr Maqsood Jafferi and others recited their poetry and while paying tribute said that the poetry of Josh had a vital place in urdu literature.

More research work on his poetry should be initiated which was the need of time, they stressed.