Tribute Paid To LRH Nurses For Treating Victims Of Blasts
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
The administration of Lady Reading Hospital here Wednesday arranged a ceremony to pay tribute to nurses for their medical assistance being provided to victims of blasts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The administration of Lady Reading Hospital here Wednesday arranged a ceremony to pay tribute to nurses for their medical assistance being provided to victims of blasts.
Director LRH, Dr. Muhammad Ibrar was the Chief Guest of the ceremony that was attended by large number of medical professionals.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr.
Ibrar highlighted the role of LRH in treating blast victims and said it is the only hospital that had provided help and assistance to patients injured in 300 blasts.
He said that nurses working in LRH are the most dedicated, professional and capable of dealing any emergency. He said that trainings and programs are being regularly arranged for enhancing professionalism of nurses adding that the number of nurses in LRH would be increased in future.
Later, cake cutting ceremony was held and tributes were paid to nurses for their services during emergencies and blasts.
Recent Stories
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..
One shot dead, other killed in accident
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others2 minutes ago
-
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo3 minutes ago
-
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express3 minutes ago
-
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities5 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” held6 minutes ago
-
One shot dead, other killed in accident6 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion of Sindhi Language ..6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospital capacity3 minutes ago
-
SP City visits police station to review security situation3 minutes ago
-
LESCO rejects social media news about net metering3 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities3 minutes ago