Tribute paid to LRH nurses for treating victims of blasts

The administration of Lady Reading Hospital here Wednesday arranged a ceremony to pay tribute to nurses for their medical assistance being provided to victims of blasts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The administration of Lady Reading Hospital here Wednesday arranged a ceremony to pay tribute to nurses for their medical assistance being provided to victims of blasts.

Director LRH, Dr. Muhammad Ibrar was the Chief Guest of the ceremony that was attended by large number of medical professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.

Ibrar highlighted the role of LRH in treating blast victims and said it is the only hospital that had provided help and assistance to patients injured in 300 blasts.

He said that nurses working in LRH are the most dedicated, professional and capable of dealing any emergency. He said that trainings and programs are being regularly arranged for enhancing professionalism of nurses adding that the number of nurses in LRH would be increased in future.

Later, cake cutting ceremony was held and tributes were paid to nurses for their services during emergencies and blasts.