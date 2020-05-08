UrduPoint.com
Tribute Paid To LWMC Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Tribute paid to LWMC workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A delegation of Unilever and Walls Ice cream administration on Friday visited Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) central office and met its Deputy Managing Director Tariq Hussain Bhatti.

According to LWMC sources here, the delegation paid tribute to the staff of the LWMC which is working on front line to defeat coronavirus.

They also distributed gifts among the LWMC workers. From Unilever Kanta Ashfaq and Haseeb Waqar from Walls ice cream led the delegation.

Members of the delegation said, "LWMC workers are our heroes and people should cooperate with them to maintain proper cleanliness in the city."

