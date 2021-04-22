UrduPoint.com
Tribute Paid To Martyred Cop

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:32 PM

A ceremony was held here on Thursday to pay tribute to martyred Inspector Mian Muhammad Imran Abbas at Police Lines Headquarters, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held here on Thursday to pay tribute to martyred Inspector Mian Muhammad Imran Abbas at Police Lines Headquarters, informed police spokesman.

Among others, Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Pothohar Syed Ali, SDPO Cantt Azhar Hassan Shah, family members of martyred cop and other police officers attended the ceremony.

Inspector Mian Muhammad Imran Abbas was martyred in a firing incident in the area of Civil Line Police Station on March 07, 2021.

RPO Imran Ahmar also met the children and family of the martyred inspector.

RPO while paying homage to the services of martyred inspector said that his services are unforgettable adding that he was a capable and courageous police officer.

