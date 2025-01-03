Open Menu

Tribute Paid To Martyred Cop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Tribute paid to martyred cop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Police paid glowing tribute to Sub-Inspector Waris Khan on his martyrdom anniversary, marked with solemn ceremony to honour his sacrifice.

A guard of honor was presented at his grave, where senior police officers, colleagues and family members laid floral wreaths and offered prayers for the brave officer.

According to police, during a courageous raid to apprehend notorious drug dealers on January 3, Sub-Inspector Waris Khan faced heavy gunfire from the suspects. Undeterred, he displayed extraordinary valour, confronting the criminals to uphold justice. Tragically, he laid down his life in the line of duty, attaining the ultimate honor of martyrdom.

Speaking at the ceremony, SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujar lauded the martyr’s bravery. He said that Sub-Inspector Waris Khan’s ultimate sacrifice embodies the finest traditions of the force. "He has set an unparalleled example of duty and dedication for the protection of life and property of citizens. Such heroes will forever remain alive in our hearts," he maintained.

He said that the police was committed to valuing the services and sacrifices of officials, vowing to uphold the legacy of martyred Waris Khan and all fallen heroes who selflessly serve the nation.

Related Topics

Police January Criminals Family All From

Recent Stories

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

1 hour ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

2 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

3 hours ago
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

3 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

4 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

4 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan