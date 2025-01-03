Tribute Paid To Martyred Cop
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Police paid glowing tribute to Sub-Inspector Waris Khan on his martyrdom anniversary, marked with solemn ceremony to honour his sacrifice.
A guard of honor was presented at his grave, where senior police officers, colleagues and family members laid floral wreaths and offered prayers for the brave officer.
According to police, during a courageous raid to apprehend notorious drug dealers on January 3, Sub-Inspector Waris Khan faced heavy gunfire from the suspects. Undeterred, he displayed extraordinary valour, confronting the criminals to uphold justice. Tragically, he laid down his life in the line of duty, attaining the ultimate honor of martyrdom.
Speaking at the ceremony, SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujar lauded the martyr’s bravery. He said that Sub-Inspector Waris Khan’s ultimate sacrifice embodies the finest traditions of the force. "He has set an unparalleled example of duty and dedication for the protection of life and property of citizens. Such heroes will forever remain alive in our hearts," he maintained.
He said that the police was committed to valuing the services and sacrifices of officials, vowing to uphold the legacy of martyred Waris Khan and all fallen heroes who selflessly serve the nation.
Recent Stories
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG holds high-level meeting, orders Strict action against criminal elements1 minute ago
-
Tribute paid to martyred cop1 minute ago
-
HESCO Promotes Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh as Chief Engineer1 minute ago
-
1,231 applications of employees' welfare approved1 minute ago
-
District admin Torghar aims for cleaner, healthier future1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 received 34,578 emergency calls in 202411 minutes ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench rejects objection on Haripur press club registration11 minutes ago
-
Eight gamblers held11 minutes ago
-
Three injured robbers held after encounter11 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad BISE bags general trophy in inter-board sports gala11 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Women University delegation visits Parliament House21 minutes ago