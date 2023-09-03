Tribute paid to martyrs, ghazis at SCCI Defence Day ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A ceremony in connection with Pakistan Defence Day was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Auditorium.

The ceremony was organized by the Child and Social Development Organization (CSDO), a social wing of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik participated in the ceremony as the chief guest. It was attended by President CSDO Shahid Raza, former President SCCI Major (Retd) Mansur Ahmed, Senior Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Gulzaib Waqas Awan, Vice President WCCIS Madiha Faisal, Dean Faculty of Sciences, University of Sialkot (USKT) Dr. Aslam Dar, SCCI Executive Committee Members, WCCIS Executive Committee Members, students and teachers of CSDO schools.

The students of CSDO schools delivered speeches and presented national songs. They highlighted various aspects of the sacrifices rendered by hundreds of thousands of people for Pakistan and the bravery of the people and armed forces of Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. The students also presented tableaus to mark Defence Day. The participants saluted the Shuhada and Ghazis of the 1965 war.

Addressing the participants in the ceremony, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that Defence Day reminds us of the indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices of our gallant men who proved to the world that the defence of Pakistan is unassailable.

He said that September 6 stands as the symbol of our enduring display of unity, faith and discipline as a nation.

"In the war, the nefarious designs of the enemy, bedeviled by its arrogance of numerical superiority, were thwarted. It is the day to pay homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis," he added.

He said that the day also proclaims that the proud sons of the valiant nation are well capable of defending the sacred frontiers of the motherland. Malik said that September 6, 1965, is a memorable day in our military history.

"We needed complete unity among our ranks for smashing anti-state elements as well as for the all-round development of the country," he added".

He said that the Sialkot chamber was playing its role in the elimination of child labour from the industry and equipped children with education.

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot Vice President Madiha Faisal thanked the President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for organizing the event to mark Defence Day. "This day is a reminder of sacrifices made by our armed forces in defending our country against all odds. It is a day to pay tribute to the martyrs of our armed forces. It is also a day to renew our commitment to defend our country against all enemies. Our armed forces are the guardians of our freedom. We owe them for their services and sacrifices. On this day, let us reaffirm our support for our armed forces. Let us pray for the safety of our soldiers and their families and let us pledge to do everything we can to defend our country. Moreover, this event will not only help educate children about the importance of defence, but it will also provide them with a platform to express their patriotism and gratitude to our soldiers. It is our hope that this event will inspire the children to become responsible citizens and contribute to the defence of our country in future," she added.

Former SCCI President Major (Retd) Mansur Ahmed said that people of Sialkot had written golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland during the September 6 war.

He said the Hilal-e-Istaqlal was conferred upon the people of Sialkot, who wrote golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the war.

CSDO President Shahid Raza in his closing remarks paid rich tribute to the people of Sialkot and the armed forces for rendering laudable services for defending their motherland during the war in 1965.