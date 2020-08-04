Tribute paid to martyrs of police in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the province, Martyrs' Day was celebrated here on Tuesday and paid tribute to police who fought for the sake of country.

Martyrs' Day was celebrated in accordance with SOPs in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

DPO Muhammad Arif Khan and DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch visited the graves of the martyrs and laid wreaths at the graveyard of the martyrs while a well-armed contingent of police saluted the DPO Tank..

A blood camp was organized in this regard at Tank Civil Hospital by the police personnel to pay tribute to the martyrs of Tank Police in which blood donations were made by the police personnel.