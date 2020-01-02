Tribute paid to Masood Malik in condolence reference

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Press Club (NPC) Thursday hold a condolence reference to pay tribute to late senior journalist and former Managing Director APP Masood Malik here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The National Press Club (NPC) Thursday hold a condolence reference to pay tribute to late senior journalist and former Managing Director APP Masood Malik here.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid while eulogizing the efforts of Masood Malik said the deceased had faced many hardships during the regime of former President Gen (R) Pervaiz Musharraf and lamented that the journalist fraternity left him in lurch which further aggravated the crisis for him.

Former Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema regretted the lack of participation by senior journalists in Masood Malik's condolence reference.

He said the deceased had never sold a single word to gain monetary benefits rather kept the esteem of his profession paramount.

"He was the editor of three leading urdu dailies and was appointed MD APP on merit basis. Masood Malik was man of letters, who had always covered police events without pen and paper, and his news stories were used to publish prominently the other day which proved his mettle," he added.

The reference was presided over by Vice President NPC Saadia Kamal and senior journalist Shehzad Farooqi.

Minhaj Malik, the son of the deceased while addressing the reference said his father always remained steadfast during crisis and never lost his temper.

The reference was attended by the journalists of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, including President NPC Shakeel Qarar, former Information Secretary Mushtaq Gondal, senior journalists Hafiz Tahir, Haji Nawaz Raza and others.