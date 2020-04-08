Tribute paid to medical professionals for fighting corona

Swat Police and Civil Society Wednesday presented guard of honor to doctors and medical staff of Saidu Sharif Hospital for their services in battling corona pandemic

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Swat Police and Civil Society Wednesday presented guard of honor to doctors and medical staff of Saidu Sharif Hospital for their services in battling corona pandemic.

A ceremony to this effect was held in the hospital among others was attended by police officials and large number of members belonging to various strata of civil society.

Paying tributes of medical professionals, locals and police praised their services in current crises and assured needed assistance and support to them.

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Aslam also presented bouquet to doctors for their efforts against corona outbreak.