Tribute paid to medical workers for fighting corona pandemic

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Local citizenry, public officials and people from cross section of society Friday paid tributes to medical professionals for their efforts in tackling corona.

Paying glowing to doctors and related medical workers, people hoisted flags to express solidarity with those who have put their own life stake by serving patients affected by coronavirus.

In a ceremony special guard of honor was presented by police force at Trauma center to healthcare staff. District Police Officer, Hafiz Wahid Mehmood highlighted the role of health fraternity who was countering the spread of corona virus. He called upon people to forge unity in fight against deadly virus.

Flags were also hoisted on public offices, police stations, private buildings to highlight services of medical workers.