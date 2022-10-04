Tribute paid to Mirza Qaleech Baig for his unwavering services to Sindhi language

The speakers on Tuesday paid tributes to the renowned writer, late Shams ul Ulma Mirza Qaleech Baig for his unwavering services for the cause of education, Sindhi language and literature

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The speakers on Tuesday paid tributes to the renowned writer, late Shams ul Ulma Mirza Qaleech Baig for his unwavering services for the cause of education, Sindhi language and literature.

They said, Mirza Qaleech Baig wrote more than 461 books on 43 different subjects including chemistry, physics, biology, zoology, plant sciences, Sindhi literature and anthropology.

They said this while addressing a ceremony organized by Shamsul Ulma Mirza Qaleech Baig Chair at Dr. Abdul Jabbar Junejo Hall, University of Sindh Jamshoro to mark169th birth anniversary great scholar.

The Director of the Chair Prof. Dr. Nawab Kaka defined the title Shamsul Ulma as the sun of education as well as light and said that Baig was a great scholar who led his life struggling for the cause of education.

He said one could guess about his personality after seeing the volume of his books in over eight languages including Sindhi, Persian, Arabic, English and other languages.

"This is not an ordinary work to even translate such a big number of 461 books on different 43 subjects. We must benefit from his write-ups", he said.

Baig's grandson Kazal Bash said that his grandfather was a luminous emblem of modern Sindhi literature who had served the cause of Sindhi language all his life.

He lauded Mirza Qaleech Baig's unmatched contribution to Sindhi language and literature and said that it was unfortunate that people of Iran, England, India and gulf countries did not know about Qaleech even in the era when the world had turned into a global village.

Writer Nafees Ahmed Nashaad said Persian had been the official language of Sindh in the Talpur era, but the language witnessed a gradual decline during British rule.

However, he said, literary figures, mystics, historians and other scholars of Persian language could still be found in Sindh. He said native Sindhi intellectuals' works in Persian were available in abundance.

Well-known broadcaster Naseer Mirza underlined the need for publishing more works of Baig and reprinting of published books and making arrangements for translation of his works in English, Persian, Arabic and other international languages besides Sindhi.

He said Sindh had historically been a centre of literary activities frequented by scholars from Iran, Iraq, Turkey and other countries. Firdausi had made mention of Sindh in his Shahnama, he maintained.

Chairman Department of Sindhi University of Sindh Dr. Noor Muhammad Shah said Mirza Qaleech was conferred with the title of Shamsul Ulma and Qaiser-i-Hind because he was one of the greatest writers, poets and historians of the subcontinent.

He said that there were 461 books to his credit while he translated certain rare English and Persian books into the Sindhi language which needed to be reprinted for youth, adding that literature was essential to bring about positive change in society and promote human values.

Paying tribute to the literary services of the scholar, the Chairman Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Prof. Dr. Ishaque Samejo said that Shamsul Ulma Mirza Qaleech Baig greatly contributed to Sindhi language and society.

He underlined the need for reprinting of the books of Mirza Qaleech Baig, its publication and translation of his unpublished manuscripts as well as making of his books accessible to the people and researchers through the internet.

"We all have gathered here to celebrate the birth anniversary of the personality, who has become an example and important source of encouragement for the people of Sindh", he added.

He said that Mirza Qaleech Baig made history by writing a big number of 461 books in his short life of 76 years adding that the important thing was that the late scholar continued to work in the government till the age of 60 and also kept on writing on 43 different topics which proved that he was the center of knowledge, literature and wisdom.

Among others, well-known Sindhi poet and scholar Mor Mugheri, Muhammad Misam Baig Mirza, Dr. Fayaz Latif, Dr Rehana Nazir, Dr Shazia Pitafi, Dr. Rushdullah Shah alias Makhmor Bukhari, Nisar Mirza, Manik Mustafa Shar and Dr. Ghulam Akber Mahesar were also present on the occasion.