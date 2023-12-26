Open Menu

Tribute Paid To Munir Niazi On His 17th Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 05:33 PM

Tribute paid to Munir Niazi on his 17th death anniversary

Renowned distinguished poet Munir Niazi was remembered on his 17th death anniversary and people from all walks of life paid him glowing tributes for his unforgettable contributions to both Urdu and Punjabi literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Renowned distinguished poet Munir Niazi was remembered on his 17th death anniversary and people from all walks of life paid him glowing tributes for his unforgettable contributions to both Urdu and Punjabi literature.

Born on April 9, 1923, in the city of Hoshiarpur in Eastern Punjab, India, Munir Niazi left an indelible mark on the literary landscape with his profound and evocative poetry.

Munir Niazi's Urdu poetic collections include masterpieces such as "Is Bay Wafa Ka Sheher," "Tez Hawa Aur Tanha Phool," "Jangal Mein Dhanak," "Dushmano Ke Darmiyan Shaam," "Safaid Din Ki Hawa," "Aghaz-e-Zamana Mein Dobara," "Siyaah Shab Ka Samundar," "Maah-e-Muneer," "Che Rangin Darwazay," "Saat Sayyar," "Pehli Baat He Aakhri Thi," "Ek Dua Jo Main Bhool Gaya Tha," and "Mohabbat Ab Nahi Hogi," along with the series "Ek Tasalsul Ke Naam.

"

His Punjabi poetry collections, including "Char Chup Cheezan," "Rasta Dasan Wale Taare," and "Safar Di Raat Ke Naam," have also been widely acclaimed.

Munir Niazi extended his literary talents to the world of cinema by composing melodies for numerous films. His exceptional contributions were duly recognized by the Government of Pakistan, which bestowed upon him the 'Presidential Pride of Performance' and 'Sitara-e-Imtiaz.' Additionally, the Pakistan Academy of Letters honored him with the 'Kamal-e-Fun Award.'

Munir Niazi bid farewell to this world on December 26, 2006, in Lahore. His final resting place is at the Model Town Cemetery in Lahore.

On this occasion, Radio Pakistan and PTV news remembers and pays glowing tribute to Munir Niazi's enduring legacy and the timeless beauty of his poetry, which continues to inspire generations of literature enthusiasts.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World Film And Movies Punjab Hoshiarpur Gaya April December All From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Serena Hotels Tennis Championships 2023 kick off

Serena Hotels Tennis Championships 2023 kick off

4 minutes ago
 PCB announces player development programmes

PCB announces player development programmes

12 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 2,534 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 2,534 points

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani strike thrice to counter Australia on fi ..

Pakistani strike thrice to counter Australia on first day of rain-impacted MCG T ..

18 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as High-Performance Coac ..

PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as High-Performance Coach

25 minutes ago
 Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 15 paisa ag ..

Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 15 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it ..

PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it to return BAT symbol to PTI

53 minutes ago
 IPO, PITB join hands for automation, digitalizatio ..

IPO, PITB join hands for automation, digitalization of IPO-Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with Ch ..

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with China to new heights: Caretaker ..

2 hours ago
 A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

2 hours ago
 Renowned poet Bari Nizami remembered on birth anni ..

Renowned poet Bari Nizami remembered on birth anniversary

7 minutes ago
 Poet Munir Niazi remembered on death anniversary

Poet Munir Niazi remembered on death anniversary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan