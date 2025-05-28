Open Menu

Tribute Paid To Nawaz Sharif On Youm-e-Takbeer

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Tribute paid to Nawaz Sharif on Youm-e-Takbeer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N Divisional President Malik Nadeem has paid rich tributes to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan an atomic power country.

In a press release issued here, he said that credit went to ex-premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for making the country an atomic power.

“It was Nawaz Sharif who decided to carry out atomic tests in 1998,” he said, adding that due to timely decision taken by Mr. Sharif, Pakistan emerged as an atomic power on the map of the world.

He said that the nation is proud of Mr. Sharif and armed forces of the country who played important role in provision of atomic energy to the country. He also lauded the role of Pakistan Military in recent war against Indian aggression. “We are also proud of brave officials and personnel of our military who knocked down India," he said.

