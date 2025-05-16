Open Menu

Tribute Paid To Pakistan Armed Forces On Success Of Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos During Solidarity Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A special ceremony was held at the Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad on Friday to pay homage to the Pakistan armed forces for the successful execution of Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos.

Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayaz Ali Shah, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, and District Police Officer Umar Tufail.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, officials from various line departments, revenue and local government staff and several notable political and social personalities from the region.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a flag hoisting ceremony led by the Commissioner.

Rescue and Police contingents presented a formal salute. A one-minute silence was observed to honor the sacrifices of the martyrs and to mark the success of the armed forces. Special prayers were also offered for the safety, integrity, and strength of Pakistan and its military forces.

Concluding the event, a large solidarity rally was organized under the leadership of Commissioner Hazara. The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens, alongside senior government officials including the Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer and officers from multiple departments. The participants expressed unwavering unity and support for the armed forces through the solidarity walk.

