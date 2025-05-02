Tribute Paid To Pakistani- American Personality Arif Zafar Mansuri
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 09:42 PM
A grand tribute ceremony was organized in honor of the prominent Pakistani-American personality Arif Zafar Mansuri
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A grand tribute ceremony was organized in honor of the prominent Pakistani-American personality Arif Zafar Mansuri.
The elegant event took place at the Services Mess Club, beginning with the recitation of the Holy Quran by the well-known lawyer Nasir Rizwan Khan, followed by the singing of the National Anthem of Pakistan.
The ceremony was hosted by Mehrin Ishaq Qazi, who first invited the host of the evening, Shabbir Ahmed Ghori, to address the audience.
The participants of the event highlighted the various aspects of Arif Zafar's life, stating that though he resides in America, his heart beats for Pakistan.
Fida Hussain Soomro, Producer and Head of Current Affairs at ptv Karachi, was invited to speak. He said that although he met Mr. Mansuri only fifteen days ago, he was deeply impressed by his patriotic spirit, humanitarian outlook, and charming personality.
General Manager of PTV Karachi Amjad Hussain Shah, Abrar Bakhtiar, Editor of Daily Ausaf and Saeed Khalid Fatemi spoke about the the guest of honour.
Arif Zafar Mansuri, thanked Shabbir Ghori for organizing such a wonderful event and acknowledged Ghori not just as a great journalist, editor, and bureau chief, but also a remarkable human being. He also expressed gratitude to the friends, relatives, and journalists who honored him with their presence.
He briefly shared his journey from the streets of Karachi to success in America, stating that his achievements—from education at NED University to industrial ventures in the U.S.—were made possible by his parents’ prayers, the efforts of his teachers, and the support of his friends.
He emphasized that making money should not be the sole purpose of life—loyalty to one’s country and love for humanity are far more important.
Recent Stories
Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU
Traders express solidarity with Pak Army
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision for Economic Integration
Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?
Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan
President honours sacrifices by journalists reporting in conflict zones on Press ..
Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held
A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, multilingual, multisensory wor ..
Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ethics of influencer marketing ..
UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading Emirati Women Creatives to Sup ..
PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari's mother's demise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU1 minute ago
-
Traders express solidarity with Pak Army1 minute ago
-
Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan4 minutes ago
-
President honours sacrifices by journalists reporting in conflict zones on Press Freedom Day4 minutes ago
-
Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari's mother's demise7 minutes ago
-
Aga Khan University marks World Immunisation week7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional Fervour in Dubai35 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Visits Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dhabi35 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Meets Pakistan Business Council D ..35 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces launch of "Youth Citizen Journalism" and "Youth Emerging Star Program"22 minutes ago
-
NICVD offers free Life-Saving Heart surgeries to Pakistani siblings referred back from India10 minutes ago