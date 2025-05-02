Tribute paid to Pakistani- American personality Arif Zafar Mansuri

A grand tribute ceremony was organized in honor of the prominent Pakistani-American personality Arif Zafar Mansuri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A grand tribute ceremony was organized in honor of the prominent Pakistani-American personality Arif Zafar Mansuri.

The elegant event took place at the Services Mess Club, beginning with the recitation of the Holy Quran by the well-known lawyer Nasir Rizwan Khan, followed by the singing of the National Anthem of Pakistan.

The ceremony was hosted by Mehrin Ishaq Qazi, who first invited the host of the evening, Shabbir Ahmed Ghori, to address the audience.

The participants of the event highlighted the various aspects of Arif Zafar's life, stating that though he resides in America, his heart beats for Pakistan.

Fida Hussain Soomro, Producer and Head of Current Affairs at ptv Karachi, was invited to speak. He said that although he met Mr. Mansuri only fifteen days ago, he was deeply impressed by his patriotic spirit, humanitarian outlook, and charming personality.

General Manager of PTV Karachi Amjad Hussain Shah, Abrar Bakhtiar, Editor of Daily Ausaf and Saeed Khalid Fatemi spoke about the the guest of honour.

Arif Zafar Mansuri, thanked Shabbir Ghori for organizing such a wonderful event and acknowledged Ghori not just as a great journalist, editor, and bureau chief, but also a remarkable human being. He also expressed gratitude to the friends, relatives, and journalists who honored him with their presence.

He briefly shared his journey from the streets of Karachi to success in America, stating that his achievements—from education at NED University to industrial ventures in the U.S.—were made possible by his parents’ prayers, the efforts of his teachers, and the support of his friends.

He emphasized that making money should not be the sole purpose of life—loyalty to one’s country and love for humanity are far more important.