Tribute paid to people of IIOJK for freedom struggle

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the senior poets of the region paid rich tribute to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their untiring struggle for right of self-determination at a poetry recital here on Tuesday.

The poetry recital was arranged under auspices of Halqa-e-Ilam-o-Adab and Punjab Council of the Arts.

The poets including Dr Farhat Abbas, Naseem e Sehar, Anjum Khaleeq, Qayyum Tahir, Dr Khalid Iqbal Yasir, Abdul Qadir Taban, Khalid Mehmood Malik, Nasir Mehmood Nasir, Talat Munir, Akbar Niazi, Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Shaukat Kamal Rana, Zahra Batool, Umbreen Umber and Sardar Fakhar Khan paid tribute to people of IIOJK through their poetry.

Punjab Council of the Arts Director Waqar Ahmed thanked distinguished guests, saying it was appreciable step to show solidarity with people of Kashmir.