Tribute Paid To Police Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2022 | 09:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Tribute were being paid to martyrs of police across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including D.I.Khan in connection with the 'Martyrs day' of the force to be held on August 4.

According to the police spokesman, the Police Martyrs' week was being celebrated with full devotion and respect across the province.

He said that police officers presented salutes to pay homage to martyrs of police at their graves.

In the light of the orders of DPO Dera Captain (retd) Najam Hassnain Liaquat, DSP Paharpur Fazal Rahim Khan and SHO Paharpur Samar Abbas, SHO Kiri Khesour Shahjahan Khan and SHO Paniala Abdul Ghaffar Khan along with other police officers and jawans visited the graves of police martyrs in Paharpur circle.

They laid wreaths at the graves and prayed for the martyrs of the police.

On this occasion, DSP Paharpur Fazal Rahim Khan said that the purpose of celebrating Police Martyrs' Day on behalf of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was to pay homage topolice martyrs. Police martyrs have sacrificed their lives for ensuring peace in thecountry, whose sacrifices will not go in vain.

