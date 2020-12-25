UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribute Paid To Quaid-e-Azam On His 144th Birth Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Tribute paid to Quaid-e-Azam on his 144th Birth Anniversary

Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the achievement of a separate Muslim state on the world map was possible only with the golden principles of faith, unity and discipline of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the achievement of a separate Muslim state on the world map was possible only with the golden principles of faith, unity and discipline of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

While addressing an event held to mark Quaid-e-Azam's 144th birth anniversary, he said that Quaid-e-Azam with his leadership skills and enthusiastic leadership brought the Muslims of India to an independent state which became the destination of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who led the Muslims of South Asia to a free and independent state. Pakistan is the fruit of the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The real responsibility for its protection lies with the young generation who can use their talents to create a high position in the world of Pakistan. Certificates were also distributed among the students of the societies for participating in various co-curricular activities. Certificates were also distributed to the participants of the workshop held under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of education and Broadcasting. On this occasion, a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh was given to a special student Hassan Anees which was announced by Governor Punjab and Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar during the last convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Governor Education Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Student Young IUB Gold Muslim Event Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

‘Had Coronavirus not been there I would have mar ..

5 minutes ago

Petroleum SAPM explains LNG purchase, sale mechani ..

4 minutes ago

Gov't will prefer COVID-19 vaccine based on transp ..

4 minutes ago

UBG hails DGTO decision barring fake organisations ..

4 minutes ago

Open Skies Treaty Fate in Danger as West Does Not ..

4 minutes ago

New Coronavirus Variant Spreading in UK Unlikely t ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.