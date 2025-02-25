Open Menu

Tribute Paid To Renowned Poet Akash Ansari At PLF

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF

A session titled "Tribute to Akash Ansari" was held on the first day of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, Sukkur Chapter II, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A session titled "Tribute to Akash Ansari" was held on the first day of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, Sukkur Chapter II, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, here on Tuesday.

The session was attended by prominent literary figures, including Adil Somro, Ayaz Gul, and Bakhshan Mehranvi, while Naseer Mirza moderated the discussion.

Bakhshan Mehranvi praised Akash Ansari's unique style and his efforts to promote social justice through his poetry. He noted that Ansari's poetry was widely acclaimed by the people, and his demise was a great loss to the literary world.

Ayaz Gul highlighted Ansari's mastery of simplifying complex ideas through his poetry, which reflected his intellectual maturity.

He added that Ansari's poetry was deeply rooted in the struggles of the common people and reflected his commitment to social change.

Adal Somro paid tribute to Ansari's poetry, describing it as vibrant and people-centric. He noted that Ansari was a strong advocate for the rights of the marginalized and worked tirelessly to promote social justice.

The session concluded with a poignant tribute to Akash Ansari's literary legacy, celebrating his contributions to Sindhi literature and his unwavering commitment to social justice.

