Tribute paid to rescue workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer paid rich tribute to rescuers and all humanitarian workers on the World Humanitarian Day which takes place every year on August 19.

He said in a meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Wednesday that humanitarian workers were real heroes of any society as they sacrifice their time and efforts to provide support to the people affected by any accidents, emergencies, and disasters.

DG Rescue Punjab said all human beings deserve respect, dignity, and right to timely emergency care without discrimination in case of any emergency or disaster.

Humanitarianism drives people to save lives and alleviate suffering and serving humanity was a great virtue and it should be performed with full commitment and dedication.

Dr Rizwan appreciated the efforts of every officer and rescuer working in the Punjab Emergency Service. He said that Rescue 1122 had provided life-saving assistance to over 8.

4 million helpless victims of accidents, emergencies, and disasters without discrimination, thus making it the leading emergency humanitarian organization of Pakistan. Besides that, Rescue-1122 through its Community Safety programme had so far trained over 126,000 Rescue Scout volunteers to work as humanitarian workers in every union council to promote a safety culture and provide timely emergency response in case of any untoward incident. These Rescue Scouts further provided awareness to over one million community members on life-saving skills and safety promotion activities.

The spirit of Rescue Scouts to be part of Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) for developing healthy safe and resilient communities in Pakistan was also worth appreciating. He acknowledged the services of Rescuers, Rescue Scouts and Humanitarian organizations for their countless efforts for the well-being of human beings and humanity in general.