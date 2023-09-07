Open Menu

Tribute Paid To Sept 6 Martyrs At PHC London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Tribute paid to Sept 6 martyrs at PHC London

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan High Commission, London held a ceremony in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day to commemorate the 58th anniversary of Pakistan Defence Day.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Dr. Victoria Tuke from the UK's Ministry of Defence, Lords, MPs, Defence Attaches from friendly countries, and members of the community the other day.

In his address, High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation and highlighted the significance of the day, which is dedicated to honouring the courageous individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of Pakistan.

He reflected on the historic events of September 6, 1965, when Pakistan's Armed Forces, supported by resolute citizens, successfully repelled an invasion by a significantly larger adversary.

Dr. Faisal underscored the crucial role played by Pakistan's armed forces in shaping the nation's security landscape.

He highlighted their ongoing efforts to combat terrorism through legislative and financial network disruption, exemplified by the National Action Plan. The High Commissioner stressed the importance of global cooperation in addressing the root causes of terrorism. In this regard, he appreciated the enduring partnership between the UK and Pakistan in the realm of defence and security.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Victoria Tuke highlighted the significance of ongoing UK-Pakistan cooperation in defence and security matters.

She underscored the shared commitment between the two nations to bolster regional and global security, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling common challenges and promoting peace.

Defence & Naval Adviser, Commodore Muhammad Zeeshan Nabi, and Army and Air Attache Colonel Taimur Rahat also spoke on the occasion, reiterating the enduring importance of Pakistan Defence Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Victoria London Resolute United Kingdom September Event From Defence Day

Recent Stories

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

10 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

1 hour ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

2 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

2 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

3 hours ago
Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

3 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan