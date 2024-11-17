Tribute paid to services of Fouzia Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) A memorial service was held at Forman Christian College Church here on Sunday in loving memory of Professor Fouzia Salman.

The service was organized to honor her academic and social contributions, with the special participation of Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora. The program began with an opening prayer by Reverend Reuben Qamar, who prayed for peace and comfort for Fouzia Salman’s family and reflected on her remarkable services. Dr. Aneela Salman, Fouzia Salman’s younger sister, highlighted her life, achievements, and dedication to family, community, and faith.

Other speakers also paid tribute to Fouzia Salman’s significant role as a Christian woman in Pakistan’s civil service and her contributions to various sectors. Fouzia Salman’s niece also recited a poem, reflecting on her aunt’s personality and the various aspects of her life.

In his address, Ramesh Singh Arora said, “Prof. Fouzia Salman played a pivotal role in the fields of education and social development.

Her passing is a profound loss to the Pakistani community.” He also expressed his deepest condolences to her family and acknowledged her exceptional services.

The memorial service was attended by prominent personalities from the fields of education, health, and other sectors, who remembered Fouzia Salman’s invaluable contributions.

Prof. Arshad Masih, Fouzia Salman’s uncle, Dwight and Maria Schwartz (friends from the USA), Linda Smith (friend from the USA), and convent friend Shaima Syed participated in the service via video messages. Members from the civil service, including Saima Saeed, Uzoba Azim, Saadia Naseem, and colleagues from the postal service, as well as Samar Nathaniyal from Kinnaird College Lahore, shared memories, stories, and lessons learned from Fouzia Salman’s life. They acknowledged her hard work and contributions to the field of education, reaffirming their commitment to always remember her legacy.

The ceremony concluded with hymns from the Christian holy scriptures, and Reverend Reuben Qamar offered the closing prayer.