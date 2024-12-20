Tribute paid to Shaheed rescuers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Secretary Emergency Services, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, paid rich tribute to Shaheed rescuers on Rescue Shuhada Day, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while performing gallantry work to protect precious human lives and properties of citizens.

He said 20th December is commemorated as Rescue Shuhada day as it was the most tragic fire incident in the history of Pakistan, in which 13 firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty during a rescue and firefighting operation in Ghakkar Plaza, Rawalpindi, in 2008. These firefighters included four from Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, six from Pakistan Ordnance Factory Wah, two from Civil Aviation Authority Islamabad and one from City District Fire Brigade Rawalpindi.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that firefighting is highly respected profession all over the world, as they risk their lives to save the lives of helpless victims of fires, accidents, emergencies and disasters. He along with senior Rescue Officers of Emergency Services Headquarters and academy offered special prayers for Shaheed rescuers and put flora wreaths at Rescue Shuhada Wall established in Emergency Services Headquarters.

Besides, he also offered Fateha with all Districts Emergency Officers during an online video link meeting.

He said, "Shaheed Rescuers are our heroes who set an example of bravery, sincerity and devotion to their duty and made their parents, colleagues and the service proud. Their fellow officers and colleagues must follow their commitment & devotion to establish healthy, safe and resilient Pakistan."

He said that rescuers always set an example of bravery as they fight the flames of fire with their sweat and blood. Accordingly, the Shuhada of Ghakkar Plaza were presented with the Gallantry Awards from the government of Pakistan and Rescue Service also takes all possible steps to facilitate their families.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer emphasized that the building owners should ensure building safety measures as notified in the Punjab Community Safety Building Regulations 2022, so that the lives of all occupants of these high-rise buildings remain safe and no one has to risk their lives.