Tribute Paid To Social Worker, Banker Ibne Hassan

Thu 07th January 2021 | 11:55 PM

Many friends and relatives gathered in Gul-e-Rang Hall of Arts Council of Pakistan here Thursday to mourn the death and pay rich tribute to vice president of National Bank of Pakistan, a social worker and philanthropist Syed Ibne Hassan Naqvi, who left for his last abode three weeks back

Syed Ibne Hassan Naqvi passing very active professional and personal life suddenly expired in Karachi after suffering from complications due to COVID-19 for short time of one week. He has big circle of mourners not only in Karachi but throughout the country. He was heading the media department of NBP based in Karachi, and had strong and long rapport with media in all main cities of the country. Before joining NBP ten years back, he served public relation department of PICIC bank.

Late Naqvi was also president of Pakistanis Heros Organization, member of Arts Council of Pakistan and Karachi Press Club besides his great contribution in various social and philanthropy organizations.

The speakers described him a very sincere and committed man to his profession, social services and to his relatives and friends.

He firmly believed and practiced the principle of " friend in need is the friend indeed." The participants pledged to continue holding meetings/gatherings at different forums in the memory of Syed Ibne Hassan Naqvi and to highlight his services.

Pakistanis Heros Organisation's General Secretary Syed Sibtain Naqvi announced to set up Syed Ibne Hassan Naqvi Memorial Society, and proposed that late Naqvi be honoured with Pride of Performance for his meritorious and long services in different fields. And, a road in the city be named after Syed Ibne Hassan Naqvi.

Speakers included his cousin Syed Nadish Rizvi, Mubashar Mir, Syed Manzar Hassan, Syed Naseemul Hassan Shah, Huma Mir, Abdul Hafeez, Rehan Farooqui, Aslam Khan, Bashir Sadozai and Khurram.

On this occasion, it was announced that the chehlum of Syed Ibne Hassan Naqvi will be held on January 16, at Ancholi Imambargah Khairul Amal, Federal B Area. At 3 p.m., Quraakhani and at 4 p.m. majlis will be held.

