Tribute Paid To Sultan-ul-Aarifeen Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoom

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, and its incarcerated head, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have paid glowing tribute to the great reformer and spiritual leader and one of the most revered saints of Kashmir, Sultan-ul-Aarifeen Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoom (RA) for his invaluable religious, dawah and reformative services in the territory, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, paying rich tribute to Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib (RA), the Anjuman described him as a perfect saint of the Kashmir Valley, a God-fearing dervish and a great reformer. Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib (RA) dedicated his entire life purifying the souls of the Muslims of Kashmir and brought about a spiritual revolution in the territory, the statement said.

The Anjuman said that the "Wali-e-Kaamil" in his blessed era played a key and fundamental role in spreading the message of Islamic teachings, humanity, nobility, morality and friendship and compassion and in establishing a righteous and just society.

This is the reason that despite the passing of centuries, the glorious and enlightening deeds of Hazrat Makhdoom (RA) have never been forgotten; in fact their importance is becoming more and more sustainable, stable and strong with the passage of time, it said.

The Anjuman urged the Kashmiri Muslims to dedicate themselves to spreading the message of philanthropy and social service by following the teachings, biography, character and instructions of Hazrat Hamzah Makhdoom (RA) and to play a role in the betterment of the territory.

