Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Special Committee organized an event to honor Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Sultana Siddiqui, for her 50 years of contributions to showbiz and social services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Special Committee organized an event to honor Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Sultana Siddiqui, for her 50 years of contributions to showbiz and social services.

The ceremony began with a showreel on Siddiqui’s life. Renowned intellectual and humorist Anwar Maqsood, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Sultana Siddiqui, Mahira Khan, Arif Habib, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Hameed Haroon, Khushbakht Shujaat, Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Javed Jabbar, Momina, Duraid, Bushra Ansari, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Aijaz Aslam, Khalid Anam, Momal, Anis Haroon, Javaid Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, Shahzeb Khanzada, Amjad Shah, M. Zaheer Khan, Tina Sani, Zeba Bakhtiar, Asif Raza Mir, and Islahuddin spoke at the event.

Anwar Maqsood remarked on the origins of the name "Hum,"said that where did the name ‘Hum’ come from, he referencing Ghalib’s use of the word in his poetry and humorously attributing it to Momina, Duraid, and Sultana’s combined efforts. He said when I saw “Hum’ channel , I understood that “Hum” means Momina, Duraid and Sultana.

Mohammad Ahmed Shah thanked the attendees and praised Sultana Siddiqui’s tireless work and cheerful demeanor, saying, "Sultana is like an 18-year-old naughty girl. You have been honored by three generations.

Renowned actress Mahira Khan said that Sultana Apa achieves all goals whatever she sets in her mind. I have never seen anyone who named their business after their daughters-in-law. I have always seen Sultana Apa happy for her loved ones."

Humayun Saeed expressed gratitude for Siddiqui’s pivotal role in his career and the success of their dramas.

Noor-ul-Huda Shah compared Siddiqui's friendship to a sheltering tree. She said that when Sultana Siddiqui sits with us, she is not the same Sultana. From her, I have learned how to be a mother-in-law, how to raise children as a single mother, and how to be a person of great character.

Bushra Ansari praised Sultana Siddiqui's friendship. She said that she knows the real meaning of friendship. She is always relentless in her work. Khushbakht Shujaat said that Sultana is a woman filled with sincerity. I have never heard her speak ill for anyone. We women know that when a woman reaches such a high position, she has endured many hardships. Adnan Siddiqui shared that Sultana Siddiqui filled the void left by his mother’s early death also praising her unprecedented achievements.

Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said that she is the winner in all fields of life. Asif Raza Mir called her an inspiration for the generation and a leading lady in the industry.

Khalid Anam expressed his gratitude for working with Siddiqui, our history has many Sultans but Sultana is one and only while Aijaz Aslam noted her trailblazing and balanced approach to personal and professional life.

Anis Haroon reminisced about Siddiqui’s impactful early work at ptv. Sultana Siddiqui thanked the Arts Council and Ahmed Shah for the tribute, expressing gratitude for the recognition during her lifetime. She said that I am glad because today angels also write my good deeds. Due to this tribute, I realized my worth. Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi presented Sultana Siddiqui with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony was moderated by Iqbal Latif.