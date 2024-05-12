Tribute Paid To Women On Mother's Day
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz tehsil Sillanwali President Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi on Sunday said that the nation was indebted to all mothers whose sons were martyred in preserving the dignity and sovereignty of the beloved motherland.
Talking to APP in connection with Mother's Day, he said that mother's love is the energy which enables human beings to accomplish impossible feats in their lives.
"Mothers through their selfless sacrifices, unconditional love and unwavering dedication play a pivotal role in shaping future generations," he added.
He said that through legislative measures and parliamentary forums like the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, SDGs Secretariat, and Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, efforts would be made to ensure the maximum well-being and empowerment of mothers and children. He also paid rich tribute to mothers of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
