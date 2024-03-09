Open Menu

Tribute Paid To Women's Contributions On International Women's Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Tribute paid to women's contributions on International Women's Day

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A program organized by Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) in collaboration with social organizations and NCA honored the remarkable contributions of women to society on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The event, graced by Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghouri, CSSP Chief Executive Officer Noor Muhammad Bajeer, and other distinguished guests, saw the participation of women from various fields, including lawyers, doctors, students, and women from rural areas.

Participants emphasized the crucial need for practical measures to empower women, advocating for their inclusion in political and social spheres.

The event underscored the importance of focusing on education, health, employment, and technical skills to facilitate women's holistic development. An impassioned call was made to commit to ongoing efforts for the economic and social advancement of women.

