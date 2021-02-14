UrduPoint.com
Tribute Pays To Sindhi Classical Singer Seengar Ali Saleem

Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The death anniversary of legend Sindhi classical singer Seengar Ali Saleem was observed in Mehran Cultural Auditorium Sukkur on Sunday.

The event was arranged by Sindh Culture department.

Literary figures and experts paid glowing tributes to the legend singer and termed Seengar Ali Saleem one of the greatest singer of Sindh.

A musical evening was also arranged in which singers Jinsar Ali Samo, Ustad Abdul Ghafoor Soomro and other singers performed the folk music and paid tribute to their legend music icon.

Renowned poet Prof Dr Adal Soomro, Ayaz Gul, Akhtar Dargahi, Deputy Director Cultural department Sukkur Imtiaz Memon and others spoke the occasion.

