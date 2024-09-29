Tribute presented to singer Naseem Begum at Multan Arts Council

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Renowned singer Rahat Bano praised the work of iconic Pakistani singer Naseem Begum here on Sunday.

She was speaking as the chief guest at an event, organised by the Multan Arts Council to marked the death anniversary of the legendary vocalist.

Rising artist Amaima Faisal captivated the audience with her renditions of Naseem Begum’s famous songs and ghazals. The event drew a large crowd, including people from various walks of life.

Rahat Bano said that Naseem Begum was an exceptional and challenging singer. She applauded the performance of Amaima Faisal, who skillfully sang Naseem Begum's songs.

Bano said that Amaima's dedication and expertise were clearly evident in her performance.

Director Multan Arts Council Saleem Qaisar also praised Amaima Faisal's efforts. He expressed confidence in her bright future in music, commending her for preparing Naseem Begum's songs with great hard work.

Veteran musician Ustad Sagheer Ahmed said that Naseem Begum ranks among Pakistan’s top vocalists.

Former WAPDA Chief Engineer Malik Arshad Dharala also hailed the sweetness and warmth in Amaima Faisal's voice.