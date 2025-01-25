Tribute To Literary Legend: Aslam Ansari Auditorium Inaugurated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim inaugurated the Aslam Ansari Auditorium at the Multan Arts Council, paying homage to the contributions of the late Dr. Aslam Ansari, whose name remains etched in the annals of Pakistan’s literary and cultural history.
The auditorium was named in his honour as a testament to his scholarly achievements and profound impact on the literary landscape.
Dr. Ansari, a recipient of the Pride of Performance award and the first resident director of the Arts Council, illuminated the nation’s intellectual horizons through his remarkable works in four languages. Commissioner Amir lauded his contributions, remarking that Dr. Ansari’s legacy continues to inspire generations.
"He is immortal in our hearts," he stated, highlighting the enduring influence of the literary icon.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by distinguished figures, including Suraiya Multanikar, Rahat Multanikar, Asif Ali Farakh, Aamir Naseem A. Sheikh, and Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar. Prominent intellectuals like Dr. Anwar Ahmed, Qaisar Naqvi, Shakir Hussain Shakir, and Director Information Muhammad Sajjad Jahaniya were also in attendance.
The family of Dr. Aslam Ansari, including Masood Ansari, Qasim Ansari and Raziuddin Razi, expressed their gratitude for recognition of his life’s work. Other notable attendees included CE education Safdar Hussain Wahga, Rana Muhammad Aslam Anjum, and Director Small Industries Ammara Waseem.
