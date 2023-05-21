UrduPoint.com

Tribute To Martyrs: GU To Organize Badminton Tournament Among Journalists

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Tribute to martyrs: GU to organize Badminton tournament among journalists

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Gomal University is going to organize first 'Shuhada-e-Pak-Army Badminton' tournament here at its Quaid-e-Azam Campus from Monday to pay homage to the martyrs of the armed forces.

The tournament is jointly organized by the varsity's Directorate of sports and Department of Public Relations on the special directions of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shakeeb Ullah to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, said a press release issued here.

The vice chancellor, being a chief guest, would inaugurate the event on May 22 which would be going on till May 23.

About 21 teams of electronic, print and social media journalists from Dera Ismail Khan would participate in the event.

All the participating teams were divided into two pools. The semi-final and final matches would be played on May 23rd.

Gomal University Director Sports of the university Dr Wasim Khan and Public Relations officer Raja Alamzeb already held a meeting with journalists in this regard. During the meeting, the organizers conveyed the rules and schedule of the tournament to journalists.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Wasim said that organizing the event was not only aimed at remembering the martyrs of Pak-Army but also to send a message to the new generation that all the security forces were the pride of the nation.

