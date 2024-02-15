Tribute To Mirza Ghalib On 155th Death Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 06:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Today marks the solemn occasion of the 155th death anniversary of the illustrious urdu poet, Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib.
Ghalib wrote hundreds of Ghazals during his life which have since been interpreted and sung in many different ways.
Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib is considered one of the most popular and influential poets of the Urdu language.
His timeless poetry continues to inspire, enlighten, and evoke profound emotions, making him a revered figure in literary circles worldwide.
Though Mirza Ghalib departed from this world on this day in 1869, his legacy remains vibrant and enduring.
His words continue to echo through the corridors of time, touching the hearts and souls of countless admirers in India, Pakistan, and beyond.
