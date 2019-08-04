Tribute to the Police Martyrs on their great scarifies, Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that tribute to the Pakistan Police Martyrs on their great scarifies for the country.On the occasion of Martyrs day Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the martyrs shared a story of peace with their blood and the whole nation pays tribute to Police Martyrs.

He said that security forces are engaged in eliminating the defamation of enemy elements.

The blood of the martyrs is involved in making the homeland a peaceful place and the whole nation is proud on their martyrs, he added.