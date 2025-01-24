Tribute to Zeenat Abdullah Channa to be held at Basant Hall Cultural Center

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Director of Basant Hall Cultural Center Hyderabad Sobia Ali Shaikh has announced that a tribute ceremony for Zeenat Abdullah Channa, who served in the field of education and development for rural women, will be held on January 25, 2025, at 12:00 PM (Saturday) at the center.



Nusrat Baloch, the eldest daughter of Zeenat Abdullah Channa, will attend the event as the chief guest.

Prominent personalities including Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Mustafa Qureshi, Professor Saleem Memon, Shamsul Haq Memon, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Naseer Mirza and others will shed light on Zeenat Abdullah Channa’s contributions to the promotion of education and development for women in rural areas of Sindh.