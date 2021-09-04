Tributes continue to pour in for Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue to pay tributes to the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Geelani was under continued house arrest at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar when he achieved martyrdom on Wednesday night.

The Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front (JKFF) Chairman, Syed Bashir Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to the icon of Kashmir freedom movement, said that Kashmiri people had been deprived of a benevolent leader in the demise of Syed Ali Geelani.

He termed the custodial death of Syed Ali Geelani as an irreparable loss for the entire Kashmiri population and added that from day one Syed Ali Geelani played an unprecedented role in the ongoing freedom struggle of Kashmir.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Syed Ali Geelani was a symbol of sacrifices who had dedicated his entire life for the Kashmir cause. He said that the Indian government had not provided proper treatment to Shaheed Gilani Sahib during his house detention.

He also urged the world peace-loving nations and human rights groups to investigate the demise of the veteran during house arrest.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM), Qazi Muhammad Irshad, in a statement issued in Jammu expressed deep sorrow on the death of Syed Ali Geelani and said that Kashmir lost a great leader.

He said, such great leaders are born in centuries, adding that the veteran leader dedicated his entire life to the freedom of Kashmir.

He said that the people of Kashmir would continue the mission of veteran leader till it reached its logical conclusion.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik, the JKPPFM Vice Chairman, Qazi Imran and Convener of the Jammu Kashmir Peoples Association, Khalid Shabbir in a joint statement issued in Islamabad expressed deep sorrow over the death of Syed Ali Geelani, saying that the Indian government had placed him under house detention till his martyrdom.

They also denounced the authorities for forced burial of the veteran Hurriyat leader against his will and urged the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to take notice of the matter.