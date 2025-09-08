Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar

Chairman of Tehreek-e-Naujawanan Pakistan, Abdullah Hameed Gul, on Monday paid glowing tribute to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar Shaheed, stating that Pakistan’s martyrs laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland and for securing a bright and safe future for the coming generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Chairman of Tehreek-e-Naujawanan Pakistan, Abdullah Hameed Gul, on Monday paid glowing tribute to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar Shaheed, stating that Pakistan’s martyrs laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland and for securing a bright and safe future for the coming generations.

He said the Names of the martyrs of Pakistan’s armed forces will remain eternal until the Day of Judgment. “The world recognizes that Pakistan’s armed forces have defeated the enemy on every front with such valor that the adversary was left humiliated. Even Indian generals admitted that Pakistan’s forces achieved what they had never anticipated,” he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the 60th death anniversary of Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar Shaheed in Chahri Kalyal, Mandra, on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by the martyr’s son Chaudhry Muhammad Safdar, Waqar Safdar Chaudhry, Hameer Safdar Chaudhry, Rana Mujahid, Chaudhry Akram, office-bearers of Gujjar Khan Press Club, Nadeem Malik Kalyami, and a large number of local notables. The event concluded with a collective prayer led by Qari Ghulam Muhammad Fatah.

Abdullah Hameed Gul said it was an honor for him to participate in a gathering dedicated to the stories of martyrs. He credited Chaudhry Safdar for keeping the memory of his father alive through the commemoration of his 60th martyrdom anniversary.

“Martyrdom is such a lofty rank that the blood of a martyr meets Allah Almighty before it touches the ground. I have never seen a martyr’s face marked with pain—martyrs are alive and will remain so forever,” he remarked.

He also paid homage to the late Javed Shehzad for his key role in continuing the legacy of commemorating the anniversary of Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar.

He further said that Pakistan’s armed forces, security agencies, and the police of all four provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, have rendered immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Recalling Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, he said India’s designs were crushed and its arrogance buried by Pakistan’s forces. “An Indian general himself admitted that Pakistan’s forces achieved the unexpected. Every village of Potohar is home to the graves of martyrs, and that is our true honor,” he emphasized.

He regretted that internal disunity and sectarianism remain the biggest weaknesses of the nation, warning that the day Pakistanis stand united, no power in the world will be able to defeat them.

He said Pakistan had already defeated its enemies in two wars, and the world acknowledges the professional skills of Pakistan’s armed forces and intelligence agencies.

Former MNA Haji Pervaiz Khan said Pakistan’s armed forces displayed such courage against India that the entire world recognizes their victory. “Naik Muhammad Aksar Shaheed defended the motherland with unparalleled bravery,” he noted.

Col. (R) Imad Gilani said martyrs attain their ranks in paradise and are blessed with the vision of Allah’s glory. “Martyrdom never comes without desire; it is the desire in a believer’s heart that grants him the honor of martyrdom,” he observed.

Former MPA Raja Tariq Kayani said the rank of martyrdom is beyond human comprehension. “Martyrs ask whether their nation, rulers, scholars, and politicians pursued the ideals of integrity, honor, and freedom with sincerity and determination. Sadly, the answer is often in the negative,” he remarked.

Renowned businessman Tariq Saeed Bhatti said Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar gave his life to keep the nation alive. “The sacrifices of our armed forces are unmatched in the world. The Chawinda front was one of the fiercest battlefields of the 1965 war, and Aksar’s fearless response to the enemy will never be forgotten,” he added.

Col. (R) Nadeem congratulated Chaudhry Safdar for keeping alive the memory of his father even after 60 years. “It is rare to see such remembrance, as if the martyrdom had happened only a few days ago. As long as mothers continue to give birth to such martyrs, no power can defeat Pakistan,” he said.

President of Anjuman Tajran Gujjar Khan, Raja Jawad, said the 60th death anniversary of Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar was testimony to the fact that he sacrificed his life for the defense of the motherland.

“Just as love for wealth exists in a man’s heart, so too must love for sacrifice in the path of Allah. Protecting the geographical and ideological frontiers of Pakistan is the utmost need of the hour,” he stressed.

Other speakers, including Daniyal Shaukat Aziz, Prof. Muhammad Sajjad Sajid, and Nadeem Malik Kalyami, also paid glowing tribute to Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar, acknowledging his distinguished place among the martyrs of the Potohar region.