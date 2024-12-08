Tributes Paid to Achar Khaskheli on his 2nd Death Anniversary

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Second death anniversary of Journalist, writer and cultural advocate Achar Khaskheli was commemorated with great reverence. The event began with Shah jo raag.

Prominent writers, intellectuals, social reformers and political figures from across Sindh attended the event in large numbers to pay homage to Achar Khaskheli, who was fondly remembered as a true lover of Sindh’s culture. Speakers highlighted his tireless efforts to preserve Sindh’s ancient heritage, promote cultural sports like Malakhro, and champion the causes of women’s education and empowerment.

Among the key speakers were Zohaib Achar Khaskheli, Gul Hassan and Muhammad Hassan Khaskheli, senior journalists Wafa Raza Chandio and Aashiq Hussain Sand, Riaz Hussain Sanjrani, political leader Rais Anwar Khan Mari, and educationist Liaqat Chandio. They lauded his contributions, such as adding 42 historical sites of Sanghar district to the heritage list, establishing a museum at Brahmanabad, and restoring historic landmarks like Shah Abdul Latif’s family gravesites and Mai Jaman’s mosque.

The event also featured a moving musical tribute by renowned singers Shahid Jabbar Junejo, Ustad Hameer Ali Khan, Faheem Khaskheli, and Ghulam Nabi Khaskheli, whose performances brought many to tears.

Earlier in the day, Khaskheli’s family, friends, and colleagues visited his grave, offering prayers and laying floral wreaths. During the event, attendees were draped with Sindhi Ajraks as a mark of respect for the region’s cultural heritage.

The speakers resolved to continue Achar Khaskheli’s mission of promoting and preserving Sindh’s culture. They emphasized his legacy, which includes organizing over 104 cultural programs, including Sindh Cultural Festivals, Women’s Conferences, and Literary Fairs across the province.

The event concluded with a call to action, urging the younger generation to uphold Sindh’s rich traditions and honor the contributions of cultural icons like Achar Khaskheli.