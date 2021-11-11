Tributes paid to Allma Iqbal for awakening Muslims of sub-continent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers at a seminar paid rich tributes to poet-philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammd Iqbal, saying that his ideology was the driving force to awaken Muslims of sub-continent to create their homeland.

This ideology had also an impact on Kahsmiris who have been struggling for right to self-determination, the speakers said while addressing a workshop on 'The Ideology of Sir Iqbal and Kashmir Dispute' organized by Institute of Multi-track Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies (IDDDS) in collaboration with Government Degree College Muzaffarabad to mark Iqbal Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Former Chief Justice, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Syed Manzoor Hussain Geelani while paying tribute to the great poet stressed the need for unity to take the freedom struggle of Kashmir to its logical end.

He highlighted the importance of legally understanding the arguments of the India to prepare counter arguments to be presented at different forums.

He said, India currently had shrunk all political space for peaceful resistance while imposing 200 new laws to give free hand to its occupation forces to suppress freedom struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Director IDDDs, Dr. Waleed Rasool said that ideology of Allama Iqbal became basis for many freedom struggles, particularly Pakistan movement. He highlighted the importance of guarding the ideological frontiers of Pakistan.

The Ideology was the main driver which forged unity despite the fact that the Muslims of the sub-continent belonged to various ethnic and linguistic differences.

Principal of the college, Dr. Ikram and faculty members Dr. Amjid Bhat, Prof Qayoom Qurshi and Prof Saeed also highlighted Allama Iqbal's remarkable rule awakening Muslims of the sub-continent.

On the occasion, Mir Akram Suhail presented a comprehensive paper about the contribution of the Sir Iqbal create awareness among the Kashmir Muslims when the freedom struggle of the Indian Muslims was at the Peak.