UrduPoint.com

Tributes Paid To Allma Iqbal For Awakening Muslims Of Sub-continent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:43 PM

Tributes paid to Allma Iqbal for awakening Muslims of sub-continent

Speakers at a seminar paid rich tributes to poet-philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammd Iqbal, saying that his ideology was the driving force to awaken Muslims of sub-continent to create their homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers at a seminar paid rich tributes to poet-philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammd Iqbal, saying that his ideology was the driving force to awaken Muslims of sub-continent to create their homeland.

This ideology had also an impact on Kahsmiris who have been struggling for right to self-determination, the speakers said while addressing a workshop on 'The Ideology of Sir Iqbal and Kashmir Dispute' organized by Institute of Multi-track Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies (IDDDS) in collaboration with Government Degree College Muzaffarabad to mark Iqbal Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Former Chief Justice, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Syed Manzoor Hussain Geelani while paying tribute to the great poet stressed the need for unity to take the freedom struggle of Kashmir to its logical end.

He highlighted the importance of legally understanding the arguments of the India to prepare counter arguments to be presented at different forums.

He said, India currently had shrunk all political space for peaceful resistance while imposing 200 new laws to give free hand to its occupation forces to suppress freedom struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Director IDDDs, Dr. Waleed Rasool said that ideology of Allama Iqbal became basis for many freedom struggles, particularly Pakistan movement. He highlighted the importance of guarding the ideological frontiers of Pakistan.

The Ideology was the main driver which forged unity despite the fact that the Muslims of the sub-continent belonged to various ethnic and linguistic differences.

Principal of the college, Dr. Ikram and faculty members Dr. Amjid Bhat, Prof Qayoom Qurshi and Prof Saeed also highlighted Allama Iqbal's remarkable rule awakening Muslims of the sub-continent.

On the occasion, Mir Akram Suhail presented a comprehensive paper about the contribution of the Sir Iqbal create awareness among the Kashmir Muslims when the freedom struggle of the Indian Muslims was at the Peak.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Justice Kashmir Dispute Driver Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives U.S. Librarian of Congress

Sharjah Ruler receives U.S. Librarian of Congress

17 minutes ago
 Vaccine champion Spain spared European virus surge ..

Vaccine champion Spain spared European virus surge

4 minutes ago
 Australian students win int'l prize for work on ca ..

Australian students win int'l prize for work on carbon capture

4 minutes ago
 European Commission Upgrades Forecast for 2021 Eur ..

European Commission Upgrades Forecast for 2021 Euro Area GDP Growth to 5%

4 minutes ago
 EU Did Not Notify Turkey About Sanctions Over Tran ..

EU Did Not Notify Turkey About Sanctions Over Transport of Migrants to Belarus - ..

4 minutes ago
 Kenya's economic growth accelerates in Q2

Kenya's economic growth accelerates in Q2

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.