Tributes paid to Alwari in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The speakers paid rich tributes to ex-parliamentarian, intellectual and renowned poet Syed Tabish Alwari in a ceremony held here to memorize his literary services.

The ceremony was organized by Cholistan Literary Forum in which scholars from different walks of life participated.

Renowned writer, Prof Dr Aslam Adeeb said that the government of Pakistan conferred upon Tamgha Imtiaz to Alwari adding that he also received Sitara-e-Bahawalpur from the divisional management of Bahawalpur.

He said that several research papers were written on the personality and literary work of Alwari including two research papers were written at IUB.

"It is Syed Tabish Alwari who was declared one of best parliamentarians on the occasion of golden jubilee of Punjab Assembly," he said.