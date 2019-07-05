UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tributes Paid To Alwari In Bahawalpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:35 PM

Tributes paid to Alwari in Bahawalpur

The speakers paid rich tributes to ex-parliamentarian, intellectual and renowned poet Syed Tabish Alwari in a ceremony held here to memorize his literary services

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The speakers paid rich tributes to ex-parliamentarian, intellectual and renowned poet Syed Tabish Alwari in a ceremony held here to memorize his literary services.

The ceremony was organized by Cholistan Literary Forum in which scholars from different walks of life participated.

Renowned writer, Prof Dr Aslam Adeeb said that the government of Pakistan conferred upon Tamgha Imtiaz to Alwari adding that he also received Sitara-e-Bahawalpur from the divisional management of Bahawalpur.

He said that several research papers were written on the personality and literary work of Alwari including two research papers were written at IUB.

"It is Syed Tabish Alwari who was declared one of best parliamentarians on the occasion of golden jubilee of Punjab Assembly," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahawalpur IUB Gold Cholistan From Government Best Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Iran demands Britain release oil tanker held in Gi ..

37 seconds ago

Nearly half Pakistanis (48%) report spending less ..

13 minutes ago

Poland moves to exempt young workers from income t ..

4 minutes ago

Very low levels of 'bad' cholesterol may raise str ..

13 minutes ago

How a unique gene mutation may drive autism

13 minutes ago

Programming bacteria to fight cancer

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.