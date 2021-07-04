UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tributes Paid To Anti One Unit Movement Hero Advocate Yousif Leghari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Tributes paid to Anti One Unit Movement hero Advocate Yousif Leghari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The speakers on Sunday paid rich tributes to the living legend and hero of historical Anti One Unit movement Advocate Yousuf Leghari and termed him a man of integrity and commitment.

Addressing a program organized by Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) in honour of former Advocate General of Sindh Yousuf Leghari here at Hyderabad Pess Club, they stressed the need of an alliance of legal fraternity, journalists, intellectuals and teachers to raise genuine issues of Sindh.

Addressing the ceremony, Advocate Yousuf Leghari said the advocates, journalists, intellectuals and teachers can play pivotal role in raising and resolving important issues of Sindh for having strong backing of various organizations. He said that he was always playing his part in resolving the issues of the people of this province and he would continue to do so till the last sigh of his breath.

By organizing this programme, the HUJ has injected a new blood in my life which created renewed resolve in me to contribute more for my people, Advocate Leghari said.

While sharing experiences of his professional life, he said everybody has capacity to play his part in individual capacity for the betterment of society.

Taj Joyo, Advocate Shabir Shar, Prof. Aijaz Qureshi, Sohail Saangi, Ghulam Nabi Morai, Khalid Khokhar, Lala Rehman Samo and others also addressed on the occasion.

Later, the lifetime achievement award was given to AdvocateYousuf Leghari by Hyderabad Union of Journalists for the services he rendered for Sindh and national cause.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Man Shar Alliance Sunday Blood

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

2 hours ago

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

3 hours ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

5 hours ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.