Tributes paid to Anti One Unit Movement hero Advocate Yousif Leghari

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The speakers on Sunday paid rich tributes to the living legend and hero of historical Anti One Unit movement Advocate Yousuf Leghari and termed him a man of integrity and commitment.

Addressing a program organized by Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) in honour of former Advocate General of Sindh Yousuf Leghari here at Hyderabad Pess Club, they stressed the need of an alliance of legal fraternity, journalists, intellectuals and teachers to raise genuine issues of Sindh.

Addressing the ceremony, Advocate Yousuf Leghari said the advocates, journalists, intellectuals and teachers can play pivotal role in raising and resolving important issues of Sindh for having strong backing of various organizations. He said that he was always playing his part in resolving the issues of the people of this province and he would continue to do so till the last sigh of his breath.

By organizing this programme, the HUJ has injected a new blood in my life which created renewed resolve in me to contribute more for my people, Advocate Leghari said.

While sharing experiences of his professional life, he said everybody has capacity to play his part in individual capacity for the betterment of society.

Taj Joyo, Advocate Shabir Shar, Prof. Aijaz Qureshi, Sohail Saangi, Ghulam Nabi Morai, Khalid Khokhar, Lala Rehman Samo and others also addressed on the occasion.

Later, the lifetime achievement award was given to AdvocateYousuf Leghari by Hyderabad Union of Journalists for the services he rendered for Sindh and national cause.