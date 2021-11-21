UrduPoint.com

Tributes Paid To Baba Guru Nanak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:30 PM

Tributes paid to Baba Guru Nanak

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :A Punjabi poetry recital was held in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikh spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak to promote inter-faith harmony here on Sunday by the Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Arshad Mahmood Nashad presided over the poetry recital.

Famous poets Anjum Khaliq, Prof Baqir Wasim, Tahir Baloch and others recited their poetry and paid tribute to Baba Guru Nanak on his birth anniversary.

Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said on the occasion that Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday was a blissful event for the Sikh community, adding Baba Guru Nanak always preached the message of peace, brotherhood, brotherhood and love.

A large number of people belonging to the literary circle participated in the recital.

Arif Farhad anchored the poetry recital while Dr Farhat Abbas and Naseem Sehar participated as guests of honour in the gathering.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Circle Sunday Event Love

Recent Stories

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

16 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.