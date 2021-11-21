Tributes paid to Baba Guru Nanak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :A Punjabi poetry recital was held in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikh spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak to promote inter-faith harmony here on Sunday by the Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Arshad Mahmood Nashad presided over the poetry recital.

Famous poets Anjum Khaliq, Prof Baqir Wasim, Tahir Baloch and others recited their poetry and paid tribute to Baba Guru Nanak on his birth anniversary.

Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said on the occasion that Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday was a blissful event for the Sikh community, adding Baba Guru Nanak always preached the message of peace, brotherhood, brotherhood and love.

A large number of people belonging to the literary circle participated in the recital.

Arif Farhad anchored the poetry recital while Dr Farhat Abbas and Naseem Sehar participated as guests of honour in the gathering.