Tributes paid to Captain Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed on defense day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Rich tributes were paid to Captain Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed on the occasion of Defense and Martyrs Day.

A special ceremony was organized at the tomb of Captain Sher Khan wherein Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Noor Wali Khan laid flowers on the grave of Shaheed Captain and recited Fatiha in recognition of the great sacrifice.

The IG Frontier Corps North also recorded his impressions on the great sacrifice of Captain Sher Khan Shaheed in the guest book.

IGFC North met the family members of the martyr and paid tribute to their patience and courage.

Family members of the martyrs, senior military and civil officials, civil society representatives and other guests participated in the ceremony.