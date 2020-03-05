UrduPoint.com
Tributes Paid To DIG On Retirement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:59 PM

Glowing tributes were paid to Mirpur Division Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sardar Gulfraz Khan on his retirement from service, at a farewell hosted by Kashmir Press Club Mirpur here on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) : Glowing tributes were paid to Mirpur Division Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sardar Gulfraz Khan on his retirement from service, at a farewell hosted by Kashmir Press Club Mirpur here on Thursday.

The Press Club hosted the farewell to pay glorious tributes to Sardar Gulfraz Khan to laud his 40-year-long service in AJK Police on his retirement.

SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim, senior Kashmiri journalists including Altaf Hamid Rao, President Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists Hafiz Maqsood, President Central Union of Journalists AJK Muhammad Zafeer Baba, Member Governing Body of AJK Press Foundation Arshad Mahmood Butt, ex President CUJ AJK Muhammad Ramzan Chughtai and a large number of the members of the club including Adnan Jabaar Mughal, Ch. Khalid Anjum, Muhammad Khalil Chohan, Naeem Baloch and others attended the ceremony.

Kashmir Press Club President Sajaad Jaraal and Secretary General Pervez Shehzad lauded the outstanding performance of Sardar Gulfraz Khan during his entire service in different capacities in various parts of AJK.

Speakers said that the role of Khan, being a dynamic police officer for maintaining peace and order and the safety of lives and property of the citizens through the best of his professional skills and abilities during his long service would be a precedent and beacon light for his professional colleagues in service.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief guest � DIG Sardar Gulfraz Khan said that police could win the hearts of the masses in letter and spirit through establishing high spirit and sympathy to help the suppressed by extending their untiring sincere and honest service to the needy with missionary zeal and being a true public servant.

The Kashmir Press Club President Sajaad Jarral presented the memorial shield to the chief guest on behalf of the club on this occasion.

